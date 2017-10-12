UPDATE: ‘Being Mary Jane’ To End In 2018 + Gabrielle Union Says Goodbye

BET is bringing Being Mary Jane to an abrupt end next year.

The network announced that it will be skipping a fifth season of Being Mary Jane. Deadline.com reports that the series will wrap up with a 2-hour movie, which brings it full circle. The series debuted with a movie in July of 2013.

BET only recently made the decision to wrap up Being Mary Jane with a TV movie, and there is no word on when it will air just yet. It’s also unclear why BET would opt to do a movie for series finale as opposed to a new season.

“We are grateful to the cast and creators of Being Mary Jane, who have worked tirelessly to bring this world to vivid life over the past 4 seasons,” BET’s EVP of and Head of Programming, Connie Orlando, said in a statement. “We also thank the many loyal viewers whose hearts and minds were captured every week, and kept Mary Jane trending worldwide. We look forward to closing out Mary Jane’s journey with a series finale that is sure to blow fans away!”

The season 4 finale of Being Mary Jane aired on September 19 with Mary Jane getting a surprise proposal from her nemesis-turned-beau, Justin. Hopefully, viewers will get a chance to see how she answered.

Gabrielle Union, who stars on the show as Mary Jane Paul, spoke on the news via Instagram to thank fans for all of their support over the years. Yvonne Orji of Insecure replied to the announcement by thanking Gabrielle for her good work, writing, “You have inspired so many people thru this role. Keep leaving a legacy!”

