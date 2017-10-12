Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

NYC Embraces Singer Dani Leigh

She is ready to rock the Big Apple.

Written By: Team CASSIUS

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

B

litz 2017 is a huge moment for singer Dani Leigh. The 22-year-old  Dominican sonstress, who is originally from Florida, has never performed in New York City. She opened up about this notable moment in her career while on the red carpet, “The Blitz is so important to me. This is my first show in New York so it’s a memory for me. I’m super excited, Radio One is huge.”

Dani has definitely been getting love from radio. The Def Jam artist was on heavy rotation with the track “Summer With Friends” and her nearly 120,000 Instagram followers are eagerly awaiting new music. Thankfully, we got Dani live at Blitz and Twitter is already talking about it:

If you missed Dani’s performance at Blitz, check out our interview with her in the video above.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 7 days ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos