Jay Z Looking Into Purchasing Harvey Weinstein’s Shares from The Weinstein Company

Photo by

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 17 hours ago
Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty


The outlook for Harvey Weinstein has been grim since decades of sexual harassment allegations against the film producer came to light a few days ago: His wife is leaving him, Barack Obama (and everybody else) is disgusted, and he was fired from The Weinstein Company. While trying to defend himself from the allegations, Weinstein made up a Jay-Z quote, and now it looks like Jay is interested in buying Weinstein’s share of The Weinstein Company.

Citing “multiple sources connected to Jay,” TMZ reports that the rapper, along with an investment group that includes “a famous movie producer and a billionaire,” are looking into buying Weinstein’s 23% stake in the company. TMZ also says that Jay-Z is interested in expanding his relationship with the company by “acquiring a substantial equity stake in” it, which makes sense considering the existing relationship between the two.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

