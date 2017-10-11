Jay Z Looking Into Purchasing Harvey Weinstein’s Shares from The Weinstein Company

Citing “multiple sources connected to Jay,” TMZ reports that the rapper, along with an investment group that includes “a famous movie producer and a billionaire,” are looking into buying Weinstein’s 23% stake in the company. TMZ also says that Jay-Z is interested in expanding his relationship with the company by “acquiring a substantial equity stake in” it, which makes sense considering the existing relationship between the two.

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images