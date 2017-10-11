News
Home > News

This 90s Throwback Toy Is Making A Comeback!

Nostalgic folks, get your money ready.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment

Single Mom's Shopping Spree

Source: Sanerica Davis / Sanerica Davis


Your list of responsibilities might get longer thanks to the return of a cherished toy from the 90s.

Last April, Tokyo-based Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. announced the return of the Tamagotchi digital pets!  The company is reissuing the toy to commemorate its 20th anniversary.

The new device will be 20% smaller than the original Tamagotchi, and customers will be able to choose from six colorways and digital pets. Your new digi-creature will need to be groomed, fed and cleaned just like the old ones or else they’ll transition into the virtual afterlife (they’ll die). Each pet will be $14.99 and they are available for pre-order at select online retailers. The official launch will be November 5 at stores nationwide including the official website for Tamagotchi.

If you have nothing better to do, and need something to nurture and care for, save your coins!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 1 day ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 7 days ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos