Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To Labia Jewelry???

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 17 hours ago
Witch and scarecrow at adult halloween party

Who’s in the mood for some weird news???

Let’s start with these headlines. . .are courtesy of Huffington Post:

Halloween Costumes Could Give You Head Lice

Scratching your head trying to find the perfect Halloween costume? It may be your costume that’s making you itch ― from head lice.

Doctors usually see a jump in head lice this time of year. Although many people associate it with the start of the school year, the real cause may be even scarier: Halloween costumes. Continue reading [HERE].

British Model Turns Pieces Of Her Labia Into Designer Jewelry

This one is best explained via video. Warning: NSFW


Or how bout this one:

Wanted Man –I’ll Turn Myself In If Police Get 1000 Facebook Shares!

A wanted man wanted something in return for turning himself in: 1,000 Facebook shares.

The Detroit-area man, who calls himself “Champagne Torino” on Facebook made the challenge on Friday to the Redford Township Police Dept. Continue reading [HERE].

Get more weird news with The Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm! 

