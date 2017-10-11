Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To Labia Jewelry???

Who’s in the mood for some weird news???
Let’s start with these headlines. . .are courtesy of Huffington Post:
Halloween Costumes Could Give You Head Lice —
Scratching your head trying to find the perfect Halloween costume? It may be your costume that’s making you itch ― from head lice.
Doctors usually see a jump in head lice this time of year. Although many people associate it with the start of the school year, the real cause may be even scarier: Halloween costumes. Continue reading [HERE].
British Model Turns Pieces Of Her Labia Into Designer Jewelry —
This one is best explained via video. Warning: NSFW
Or how bout this one:
Wanted Man –I’ll Turn Myself In If Police Get 1000 Facebook Shares!
A wanted man wanted something in return for turning himself in: 1,000 Facebook shares.
The Detroit-area man, who calls himself “Champagne Torino” on Facebook made the challenge on Friday to the Redford Township Police Dept. Continue reading [HERE].
