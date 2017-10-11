Music
What The Hell Is Going On With Tyrese? The ‘Fast & Furious’ Star Goes Undercover As An Uber Driver

The actor/singer has been sporadically posting to Instagram while beefing with his 'Fast & Furious' co-star.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Tyrese, Tyrese, Tyrese. We fell in love with his chocolate-y skin and buttery vocals almost 23 years ago when he catapulted onto the scene with his darling Coca-Cola commercial.

Since that memorable ‘back of the bus’ soulful moment, Tyrese has captured our hearts with sultry R&B tunes, and even solidified himself as an actor with his roles in the blockbuster ‘Fast & Furious’ series.

But now the 38-year-old’s sporadic IG posts has us questioning, ‘What’s going on with Tyrese?”

The ‘Black Rose’ crooner has been engaged in a heated social media beef with his ‘Fast & Furious’ co-star Dwayne Johnson after it was announced ‘The Rock’ snagged a spin-off movie based on his ‘F&F’ character, Hobbs.

Now, Tyrese is engaged in bizarre social media activity, recently showing himself going undercover as an Uber driver on Instagram.

The ‘Lately’ singer even went so far as to mock his passenger’s language:

Before posting this stunt, Tyrese drummed up an old interview of ‘The Rock’ bashing his 2015 album.

 

What’s happening here?

 

