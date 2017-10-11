Music
Money Talks: Jay Z Wants To Buy Harvey Weinstein’s Company Shares

Harvey Weinstein had to release his substantial interest in The Weinstein Company, and Jay wants it.

Jay Z could be picking up some of the Harvey Weinstein‘s abandoned interest in The Weinstein Company.

After Weinstein was ousted from his position at the company, which he co-founded, he left 23 percent interest in the company up for grabs. According to TMZ.com Jay is one of several high-profile investors who are considering purchasing Weinstein’s old shares.

Taking over the vacated equity would help Hov to grow his relationship with The Weinstein Company. He already has a deal to produce The Kalief Browder Story and a miniseries about Trayvon Martin. He also has a first-look deal with The Weinstein Company.

