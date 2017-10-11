The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is The Rock Finally Fed Up Of Tyrese’s Twitter Rants? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Tyrese has been tweeting up a storm about The Rock ever since it became apparent that the actor signed on for his own spin-off movie, which will provide a break in the “Fast & Furious” franchise. Tyrese said that he and The Rock had a conversation, in which he apparently made some promises that are now broken by his agreement to do a spin-off film.

The Rock has been pretty silent as Tyrese has continuously blasted him on social media- but it looks like The Rock is finally fed up of Tyrese’s antics. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos