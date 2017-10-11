The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Eminem Is The Only Rapper That Could Pull Off That Anti-Trump Cypher [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Eminem seemed to stop time when his cypher aired at the BET Hip-Hop Awards last night. He became the highlight of the night after giving fans a dose of his signature intensity in a brutally honest anti-Trump verse. As Headkrack points out, no other rapper would have been able to go in like he did without having to pay terribly for it, which kind of makes him even more of a hero.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out this video to hear more of Headkrack and Beyonce Alowishus‘s recap of the night’s highlights in this behind-the-scenes clip of RSMS Uncut at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Listen To Eminem’s Explosive Anti-Trump BET Hip-Hop Awards Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: The Reason Eminem Hated On Kanye West & Lil’ Wayne [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Drake Brings Eminem Out During Detroit Show, Makes For One Legendary Hip-Hop Moment [VIDEO]

FIYAH! Celebs Sizzle On The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

11 photos Launch gallery

FIYAH! Celebs Sizzle On The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

Continue reading Why Eminem Is The Only Rapper That Could Pull Off That Anti-Trump Cypher [VIDEO]

FIYAH! Celebs Sizzle On The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_2961987" align="alignleft" width="791"] Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty[/caption] Friday night’s 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards was LIT—so was their red carpet! Take a look at which stars were shining bright in Miami.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 1 day ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 7 days ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos