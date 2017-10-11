Why Eminem Is The Only Rapper That Could Pull Off That Anti-Trump Cypher [VIDEO]

Eminem seemed to stop time when his cypher aired at the BET Hip-Hop Awards last night. He became the highlight of the night after giving fans a dose of his signature intensity in a brutally honest anti-Trump verse. As Headkrack points out, no other rapper would have been able to go in like he did without having to pay terribly for it, which kind of makes him even more of a hero.

Check out this video to hear more of Headkrack and Beyonce Alowishus‘s recap of the night’s highlights in this behind-the-scenes clip of RSMS Uncut at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

