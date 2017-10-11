The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Triggered His Aunt’s Nut Allergy [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley from inside an ambulance with his aunt, claiming that he almost made it to work before an emergency struck. He says, after Mike Mike gave him a bunch of peanuts, he triggered his aunt’s nut allergy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

