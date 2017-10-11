Black Tony Triggered His Aunt’s Nut Allergy [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley from inside an ambulance with his aunt, claiming that he almost made it to work before an emergency struck. He says, after Mike Mike gave him a bunch of peanuts, he triggered his aunt’s nut allergy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Forgot That Black People Don’t Care About Columbus Day [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Got A Job With UPS But Doesn’t Want To Deliver Packages [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Asks Rickey Smiley To Pee In A Cup For Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: