Beloved Podcaster Taxstone Tweets From Court, Fans Send Love

Beloved podcaster Taxstone tweeted from court Wednesday morning (October 11) via his producer Jonathan Mena’s Twitter account.
Tax was heavily featured on Charlemagne’s MTV2 show Uncommon Sense and hosted his own Tax Season show on the Loud Speakers Podcast Network until being arrested in January of this year.
He’s facing charges after the March 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza that left four people shot and one dead and cost Troy Ave and Taxstone their freedom.
In July, Tax was indicted for the murder of Troy Ave’s bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter.
Fans thanked him for his influence and sent positive energy his way as he prepares to face the judge.
