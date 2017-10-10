News
Common Says That Jerry Jones Is Exhibiting A Slave Owner Mentality

The Chicago singer says freedom of expression is what this country is about

TMZ Sports caught up with Common, who says he that believes Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is exhibiting a “slave owner mentality” by saying he’d bench any player who “disrespects the flag,” making him the unpatriotic one.

“To me it’s an owner mentality,” Common told TMZ. “It’s like a slave owner mentality, to be honest. Like, ‘You gonna do what I say on this.’ Nobody disrespecting the jib, they’re just saying this is how I want to place my body during this anthem.” He also explains that players should be able to kneel for what they believe in, and even states the poem that the National Anthem is based on, which makes a mention of slavery, and compares it to Jones’ statements.


“Other people choosing to put their hands over their heart. What makes that gesture better than somebody else who might be praying during the national anthem? If somebody says, ‘I’m kneeling for what I believe in,’ … then they should be able to do that because that’s what this country is about.”

 

