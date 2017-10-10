News
Lil Yachty Surprised A Music Journalism Class at Georgia State University

He may have dropped out, but he's helping other students stay in

Atlanta native Lil Yachty took a visit to the Georgia State University campus with his father today, where the two surprised students in their music journalism class. Yachty joined the course for the day, where he reportedly delivered some words of advice and answered questions from students in the class. His father Shannon planned out the visit, and wrote about making it happen as a huge surprise for the school on Instagram:

“The professor at #gsu had been hitting my inbox and whenever he saw me out he would say it would be so awesome if you and @lilyachty could speak with my students. The time finally presented itself. Miles was off tour and to be honest he needed to relax but he was open to speaking. It meant a lot to the students cuz no one knew. My only request is that he not tell the students. I wanted to sneak in and out. Well we snuck in but by the time we left it was a mob outside the school. Lol they asked him a lot of questions on do’s & Dont’s when it comes to interviewing celebrities. He preached do you!! Really believe in your goals and dreams…I for the first time got to sit back and watch my son be a mature funny smart well spoken young man. Awesome honor for me as a Dad. I was low key beaming on the inside.”

Yachty was a happy camper, too, and says he enjoyed the entire experience and is definitely open to stopping by to more schools.

