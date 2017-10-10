Gilbert Arenas And Mia Khalifa Are Co-Hosting A Sports Talk Show

@miakhalifa would slide in my dm #fortheD 😂😂the thirst is real since backpage is gone 😂😂😂this #Bihhh has no room for negotiations with me.. $150 or you better slide into #nelly dm for that raw dick behind a #walmart 😬😬 A post shared by Gilbert Arenas (@no.chill.gil) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

andhad everyone talking on Monday when Gilbert posted a screenshot from his DMs, with Mia messaging him 4 times in a row despite no replies. Everybody got an especially good kick out of this because Khalifa is known for outting famous people who enter her messages, so it was hilarious to see the tables turned.

Unfortunately, it seems like the whole situation was a publicity stunt because just one day later, and the to have announced that they have a show together coming to Complex on October 16. ‘Out Of Bounds’ will be a daily sports commentary show with Mia Khalifa and Gilbert Arenas starring along side one another being advertised as, “the world’s most dangerous sports show.” It seems like the program will sort of parallel one of Complex’s newer ventures, Everyday Struggle, but be the network’s sports equivalent.

@complex that awkward moment when out your coworker 😂😂😂 @miakhalifa in my @kevinhart4real voice "nooo she wasn't ready" #outofbounds the most dangerous sports show 👀👀👀 umm imma say some shit A post shared by Gilbert Arenas (@no.chill.gil) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Complex Sports tweeted out the announcement for the show on Tuesday afternoon.

Mia said about the opportunity, “I am thankful to Complex for the opportunity and to Gilbert for being a part of it. I can’t wait to offend and upset a whole new fan base.” While Gilbert added, “I always knew that I wanted to work in sports media after retiring, and Complex just made sense. Being able to talk sports while being myself is truly rewarding.”

So there you have it, a former porn star famous for her social media antics and a former basketball player come together to talk about sports. It will be interesting, if nothing else. Will you be tuning in?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: