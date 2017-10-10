The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Why Did Laura Helm Change Her Story About Usher? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted October 10, 2017
Leave a comment


After months of anonymity, New Orleans jazz musician Laura Helm finally came forward and revealed her identity, putting a face to the $20 million lawsuit and allegations of herpes infection against him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It has now come to light that days before she actually filed the lawsuit, Laura said she wan’t worried about getting the infection from Usher. So what changed? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Usher Hook Up With A Guy In A Spa? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Gary’s Tea: Why Usher’s Not Off The Hook Yet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Usher Going Back To Court For Herpes Case [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/30-10/05)

14 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/30-10/05)

Continue reading Gary’s Tea: Why Did Laura Helm Change Her Story About Usher? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/30-10/05)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 20 hours ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 23 hours ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 6 days ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 7 days ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos