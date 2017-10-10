The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Special K & Ryan Destiny Chat About Jhene Aiko’s Tattoo Of Big Sean’s Face [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted October 10, 2017
Leave a comment

Special K sat down with Ryan Destiny from Lee Daniels’ show, “Star,” which is in its second season! They talked about the Miami Dolphins head coach, who was forced to resign after his model ex-girlfriend posted video of him snorting cocaine to the web.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Then, they talked about Jhene Aiko, who has a new tattoo of the face her new boo, Big Sean, on her arm. Ryan says she can’t really see herself ever wanting to do such a thing. She also talks about her character, Alexandra, on “Star,” and playing daughter to Naomi Campbell. Check out this exclusive video from RSMS Uncut hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Big Sean Joins Campaign For Flint Residents Who STILL Don’t Have Water [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Did Big Sean Disrespect Ariana Grande On Instagram? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Yandy Smith Shows Special K How To Be Sexy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Special K Can’t Really Be Happy For Lil Duval [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 19 hours ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 23 hours ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 6 days ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 7 days ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos