Special K & Ryan Destiny Chat About Jhene Aiko’s Tattoo Of Big Sean’s Face [VIDEO]

Special K sat down with Ryan Destiny from Lee Daniels’ show, “Star,” which is in its second season! They talked about the Miami Dolphins head coach, who was forced to resign after his model ex-girlfriend posted video of him snorting cocaine to the web.

Then, they talked about Jhene Aiko, who has a new tattoo of the face her new boo, Big Sean, on her arm. Ryan says she can’t really see herself ever wanting to do such a thing. She also talks about her character, Alexandra, on “Star,” and playing daughter to Naomi Campbell. Check out this exclusive video from RSMS Uncut hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

