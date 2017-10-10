The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Did A Model Blackmail Miami Dolphins Coach Chris Foerster? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
The offensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins, Chris Foerster, has resigned after a model released footage of him snorting cocaine before a meeting as he professes his love to her. The video was posted by Las Vegas model Kijuana Nige just after the head coach told the team that they would have to stand for the National Anthem or stay off the field.

Along with the post, she called out white people for defending the actions of the coach just as they condemn athletes exercising their right to protest. So what happens now? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos