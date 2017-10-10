Why T.I.’s On Point With Concerns About Women Who Lie About Rape [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After Nelly was arrested on rape charges and promptly released, T.I. spoke up. He took to social media to air his grievances about a problem he says is common in the music industry, especially for black men. He asked why there doesn’t seem to be a protocol to deal with women who use rape accusations as a vengeful way to take down a man when she’s mad at him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

T.I.’s comments sparked a lot of controversy, but the morning show crew shares their agreement with T.I.’s concern. Rickey Smiley brings up the point that women who are actually victims of rape and sexual assault have a hard enough time coming forward and bringing perpetrators to justice. Those who lie and use the accusation as a means to an end only make things worse. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: T.I. Thinks Nelly Rape Allegations Could Be A Set Up [VIDEO]

RELATED: How T.I. Perfectly Shaded & Praised Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: T.I. On How Getting Pulled Over Taught Him How To Be An Actor [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]