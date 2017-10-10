The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why T.I.’s On Point With Concerns About Women Who Lie About Rape [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
After Nelly was arrested on rape charges and promptly released, T.I. spoke up. He took to social media to air his grievances about a problem he says is common in the music industry, especially for black men. He asked why there doesn’t seem to be a protocol to deal with women who use rape accusations as a vengeful way to take down a man when she’s mad at him.

T.I.’s comments sparked a lot of controversy, but the morning show crew shares their agreement with T.I.’s concern. Rickey Smiley brings up the point that women who are actually victims of rape and sexual assault have a hard enough time coming forward and bringing perpetrators to justice. Those who lie and use the accusation as a means to an end only make things worse. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos