Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
It seems Khloe cannot stay out of the news… this time it’s because she being accused of posting a picture from her Good American brand campaign that was racist.

 

We doubt that Khloe is really racist but many people thought the picture was in poor taste.  What do you think?  Racist or nah?



