When Jeezy Signed Doughboyz Cashout; RIP ROC [VIDEO]

We are throwing it back in remembrance of Doughboy ROC as he was recently killed in a senseless act of violence. Watch the FULL video below of when Jeezy signed Doughboyz Cashout.

RELATED: Remembering ROC: DJBJ’s First Interview With Doughboyz Cashout

RELATED: Remembering ROC: Doughboyz Cashout Hits The Summer Jamz 15 Stage

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Follow @hiphopdetroit