Prank Call: Dental Office Isn’t Down For Toe-Sucking Fundraiser [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
In this Prank Call, Chet calls up the dentist office to see if they’d be interested in a fundraiser for the troops. He tells them that he wants them to let their patients know that they can pay a little extra to have a veteran suck on their toes. Unsurprisingly, the folks at the dentist’s office weren’t too excited about the program idea. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos