The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Forgot That Black People Don’t Care About Columbus Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment


In Black Tony‘s perpetual search for an excuse not to come to work, he forgot it was Columbus Day, and that black people don’t really consider it an actual holiday.When Rickey tells him it’s not a holiday, he says he was robbed of his steering wheel and his seats in his car. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Asks Rickey Smiley To Pee In A Cup For Him [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Got A Job With UPS But Doesn’t Want To Deliver Packages [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Got A Surprise After Some Foot Action During A Hook Up [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/30-10/05)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/30-10/05)

Continue reading Black Tony Forgot That Black People Don’t Care About Columbus Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/30-10/05)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 5 days ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 6 days ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos