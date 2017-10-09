Twitter Hilariously Responds To Dolphins Coach Snorting Cocaine

A video recently surfaced online of the Dolphins’ offensive line coach,, snorting cocaine. The video was posted by, a stripper Foerster allegedly sent the video to because he missed her. You can watch the intense clip for yourself below.



When explaining why she posted the video, Nige said, folks are “so quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an anthem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc.”

Since the video blew up on the Internet, some hilarious reactions have come up. We’ve posted some below for your enjoyment.

Kap would be too much of a distraction but your OL coach showing up to practice like… pic.twitter.com/QpuP47BOiS — Nice Person (@JestGen) October 9, 2017

coach got outed by the stripper in the name of the revolution. he can't *wait* to vote for trump in 2020. he orderin a maga hat right now. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) October 9, 2017

Owner: after giving it some thought, we’re gonna give Jay Cutler a call. Thoughts? Coach: pic.twitter.com/bPCe9OYROz — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) October 9, 2017

Live look at Dolphins OL coach this morning… pic.twitter.com/K7HdIbRCNP — Dolfans NJ (@DolfansNJ) October 9, 2017

A Dolphins O-line coach walks into Publix… pic.twitter.com/U6ISKaAIwN — IPA Papi (@HennyOmega) October 9, 2017

Foerster has since resigned from his position with the Dolphins.

