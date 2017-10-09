News
Is Lil Wayne About To Partner With Bumbu Rum?

Tunechi has been shouting out the Barbadian Rum for a while now.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
Lil Wayne

Source: @ACThePlug / HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM


Lil Wayne and Bumbu Rum have been flirting on social media for weeks now, leading some to think they’re about to announced a new deal.

“Signing Deals and Sippin @OriginalBumbu #BumbuKrewe #D6,” wrote Weezy to his Instagram followers

HipHopWired has more on the speculation.

They point out that Tunechi has been shouting out the Barbadian Rum for some time now.

“Right now I’m high as sh*t, I’m on the Bumbu, straight” spit Weezy on Gucci Mane‘s “Both” last year.

Signing Deals and Sippin @OriginalBumbu #BumbuKrewe #D6🤔

A post shared by Lil Wayne (@liltunechi) on

Birthday vibes to Lil Wayne @liltunechi #bumburum

A post shared by Bumbu Rum Co. (@originalbumbu) on

