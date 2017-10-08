Vin Diesel Responds To Tyrese’s Rant Against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Vin Diesel Responds To Tyrese’s Rant Against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted October 8, 2017
Leave a comment

Luda Birthday Celebration Hosted by Cardi B+Joe Sikora+Lala

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

It’s “unfair to say it is anyone’s fault.”

Recently, Tyrese Gibson, singer, actor, and one of the stars of the Fast & Furiousfranchise took to Instagram to deliver on a post in which he criticized another franchise star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for making Fast & Furious all about him after the recent announcement of his own spinoff of the film series.

Since then, Vin Diesel, who portrays the honcho of the film’s fictional crew, also stepped up to touch on the drama following Tyrese’s comments in an effort to calm the storm that has since ensued.

“Brotherhood… and all it’s complexities,” Diesel began in a lengthy caption accompanied by a shot of a scene he shares with The Rock. “This scene was filmed in Puerto Rico, I can remember it like it was yesterday. Such a beautiful island, the people were so warm and welcoming. I turned 43 that summer… and my son Vincent was born.

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 4 days ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 5 days ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 6 days ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 7 days ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos