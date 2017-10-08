T.I. Protests Against Atlanta Restaurant For Reported Racist Actions

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

T.I. Protests Against Atlanta Restaurant For Reported Racist Actions

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted October 8, 2017
Leave a comment

T.I. Birthday Party

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

T.I. isn’t about to let this bad deed go un-protested.

If you’re looking for someone who’s meek or mostly silent about sharing their views on stories of discrimination and bigotry that seem to be ever-present in the news these days, do not count on T.I. to remain silent on such an issue. As per a report from TMZ out earlier this morning (October 8th), the rapper is making his voice heard after an Atlanta restaurant was supposedly making discriminatory decisions when it came to which clientele they would be serving.

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 4 days ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 5 days ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 6 days ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 7 days ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos