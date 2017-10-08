The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Bernice Jenkins Is Trying Her Best To Sell Gospel Concert Tickets [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted October 8, 2017
It’s time for Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins again. Bernice calls up her niece to listen to the announcements and she begins talking about a gospel concert. This concert will be like one no one has ever heard before because sister Edna can’t hit certain notes.

They play a clip of Edna singing and no one can control their laughter. Bernice talks about how 500 tickets have to be sold and people must get the tickets fast. She also talked about some of the deacons passed away while getting up for the buffet at the Golden Corral.

Listen to this and more on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

