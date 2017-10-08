Uncategorized
That Was Quick: Dak Prescott Will Takeover Cam Newton’s Dannon Campaign

The Cowboys QB starts filming his first ad this week.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Carolina Panthers v Washington Redskins

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty


ESPN reports that Dannon signed Dak Prescott the same day that Cam Newton was dropped:

On the day Dannon Yogurt dropped Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton following his controversial remark toward a female reporter last week, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter the company signed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dannon has already scheduled Prescott to shoot his first TV commercial this week in Dallas, per a source. Prescott also has deals with Pepsi, Frito-Lay and Beats.

The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of Year led the Cowboys to 13 wins last season.

 

