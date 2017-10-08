Nelly Released Without Charges Following Arrest For Alleged Rape

9 O'Clock News
Nelly Released Without Charges Following Arrest For Alleged Rape

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted October 8, 2017
AUBURN, WA – After being arrested for an alleged rape on Saturday morning (October 7), Nelly has been released without charges.

The St. Louis rapper’s lawyer Scott Rosenblum and manager Juliette Harris confirmed his release to USA Today. Nelly took to Twitter to deny the rape accusations in a series of tweets.

“Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation,” he wrote. “I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.

“I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation,” he continued.

Finish this story [here]

 

