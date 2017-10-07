Music
Nelly Arrested for Rape!!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Whoa Nelly! Okay, but seriously. The rapper has found himself behind bars after being accused of rape.

UPDATE: Nelly has broken his silence on the allegations:






via AOL:

Nelly has been arrested after a woman accused the rapper of raping her in his tour bus in a town near Seattle.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, firmly denied the “completely fabricated allegation” on Saturday morning.

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation,” Rosenblum said in a statement to Variety. “Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

According to the Auburn Police Department, officers arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., on Saturday at 3:48 a.m. in his tour bus.

Nelly is on tour with Florida Georgia Line and was scheduled to perform Saturday in Ridgefield, Wash.

