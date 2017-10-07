News
Home > News

Hmm: Would You Try This Green Weed-Infused Wine?

You'll want to know how they make it before you decide.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Cheers celebrating and toasting happy african couple having lunch

Source: Mlenny / Getty


This new cannabis-infused wine is reportedly green and runs up to $400 for half a glass.

Worth a try?

You should know how they make it first.

According to SimpleMost:

It’s reported that the process used to make this weed-infused wine starts with around a pound of marijuana. The weed is then wrapped in cheese cloth and added to a barrel of wine, where it sits for nearly a year to ferment and repose.

For now, Canna Vine is available only in California to those who hold a medical marijuana license. But even if you are able to get your hands on this new green wine, you’re looking at a price range of anywhere from $120 to $4o0 for just a half of a bottle.

Canna Vine, which is green in color, is made with high-end organically grown marijuana. The creators are continuing to experiment with two new types of marijuana, sativa and indica, to find an equal balance of “uplifting and relaxing sensations.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 days ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 3 days ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 4 days ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 5 days ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 1 week ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos