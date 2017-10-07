News
LeBron Wishes He Could Remove His Beard And Put It Over His Hairline

The King asked his follwer why new Cavs teammate Dwyane Wade gets to have all the follicles.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
Lebron James

Source: NBA / Getty


It’s not easy being King.

The stress of chasing rings has done a number on LeBron James‘ hairline, and instead of embracing the baldy like many greats before him, he’s still holding onto his edges for dear life.

James recently asked his Instagram followers, “Is it not fair that he can grow his hair like that?” He then turned the camera to new Cavs teammate Dwyane Wade‘s full head of hair.

“Are you guys talking about me?” joked veteran Richard Jefferson, who gave up all hope of maintaining his line long ago.

Watch the full clip via HouseOfHighlights:

LeBron’s asking the important questions. 😂 (via @KingJames)

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

