Guess: The Most Commonly Used Word In Hip Hop Isn’t What You Think

Hint: The least used words are "sailed," "emptiness" and "sigh."

Posted 8 hours ago
The Pudding just released an interesting scientific study on Hip Hop’s vocabulary.

The goal was to analyze lyrics to find “The Most Hip Hop” word, meaning words that are used more by rappers than in any other genre.

To clarify, the study found that “love” was used 21 times out of ever 10,000 words; But love is used frequently across all genres, not just in Hip Hop.

According to the study, the word “chopper” is used more by rapper than performers in any other genre, which is unexpected, but not surprising.

“Stunting”, “flexing,” “mane” and “trill” rounded out the top five, while “trapping,” “balling,” “realest,” “homie” and “snitch” also ranked higher among rappers than any other genre.

Other interesting entries: “Clique” is number 15, “Biggie” is number 39 and “NIKE” is 41.

For the record, the least used words are “sailed,” “emptiness,” ‘sigh,” “desire” and “sea.”

Thanks to Migos, madeinTYO and Kodak Black, “skrrt” was dubbed the “noise of the year.”

We’re guessing that bad words were excluded from the study.

 

Photos