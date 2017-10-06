Porcelan “The Real Thing Don’t Change” [NEW MUSIC]

R&B singer Porcelan is taking the R&B world by storm. After releasing her single “The Real Thing Don’t Change” she has truly captured music lovers with her lyrics and beautiful voice. Porcelan is from Memphis and is a singer and songwriter that began her career at the age of sixteen.
Her single was co-written by producer and legendary Hall of Fame Songwriter, David Porter. In the song she sings lyrics such as, “Where ever there is a crack in your walls don’t worry because I’m your glue,” and talks about being in love.
Producer Hamilton Hardin said, “The Real Thing Don’t Change” is a romantic ballad that describes the emotional feeling of love and commitment. It’s about the beauty of a total unified connection in a relationship,” Her album is set to be released in 2018 so fans get ready!
