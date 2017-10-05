Music
Tina Campbell Defends Her Trump Vote, Errrr Okay Sis

The 'Mary, Mary' singer stands by her decision to vote Donald Trump into office based on her Christian values.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
2016 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Award Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


‘Mary, Mary’ singer Tina Campbell caught a wave of backlash after she revealed she voted for Donald Trump because of her ‘Christian values.’

After fierce internet reads blew up her mentions, the gospel artist defended her decision while she sat with the hosts of ‘The Real.’

“What I said is, if during your campaign, if what you said appealed to me and appealed to my Christian values more than the other candidate, when it came down to it, I chose based on my faith,” she told the crowd.

She also remained adamant about defending her right to choose.

“I didn’t like either candidate if I can be perfectly honest,” she continued.

“I’m a Christian, I’m supposed to pray for the leaders. Stand with, doesn’t mean I agree with everything.”

Her strong stance was greeted with applause, but we suspect there are still a lot of ‘Mary, Mary’ fans shaking their heads.

You can watch the moment below:

Today on #TheRealS4, Tina Campbell from #MaryMary sets the record straight on why she voted for Trump.

A post shared by The Real Talk Show (@therealdaytime) on

