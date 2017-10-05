NeNe Snaps Off! Calls Kim’s Daughter Brielle ‘Racist,’ ‘Thirsty,’ And ‘Fake’

NeNe Leakes is not done coming for on-again-off-again friend andcastmate Kim Zolciak OR her family.

This time her utter shade was thrown at Kim’s daughter Brielle. See: Brielle recently posted a video she shot saying that NeNe’s bathroom was infested with roaches.

NeNe took to social media—again—to get her anger off her chest. And TRUST: She did not hold back!

“We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky pussy! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start fucking wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner Yo trashy mama should have taught you better!” she wrote in the caption.

She stressed: “My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child’s place #youwannaactgrown?”

Welp!

Season 10 has definitely begun.

BEAUTIES: How do you think Kim & company will react to this one?

Season 10 hasn’t started yet, but the drama never ends for the ladies of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak have recently awoken their on-again, off-again, on-again, off-again beef, according to a recent Instagram post by Leakes. The two have returned to their respective thrones on the recent season of ‘RHOA.’

On the way back from taping the annual girls trip in Barcelona, Leakes posted a shots fired post at her co-star.

Allegedly, word got back to Leakes that Zolciak had some choice words for her and clapped back on Instagram. “On the way back to the A, I fell asleep thinking about how imm live in my ROACH infested brand new home,” Leakes wrote.

Then came the barrage of hashtags pointed at Zolciak, including #pottymouthtrashychildren #learnedbehavior, which called up the recent back and forth between Zolciak’s daughter Brielle and cast mate Kenya Moore.

Sigh.

Over on Kim’s side, she seems to be unbothered and is posting photos of her children and friends. Season 10 has definitely begun.

