ROCK HALL: Nominees Announced for 2018

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 21 hours ago
The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees have been announced.


The contenders list includes:

  • Bon Jovi
  • Kate Bush
  • The Cars
  •  Depeche Mode
  • Dire Straits
  • EURYTHMICS
  • J. Geils Band
  • Judas Priest
  • LL Cool J
  • The MC5
  • The Meters
  • Moody Blues
  • Radiohead
  • Rage Against the Machine
  • Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
  • Nina Simone
  • Sister Rosetta Tharpe
  • Link Wray
  • The Zombies

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.


The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will again offer fans the opportunity to officially participate in the induction selection process.

Fans will be able to cast their vote for the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees at rockhall.com. Voting begins on Oct. 5 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 5, 2017.

Click here to vote online.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Joe Robbins and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum

