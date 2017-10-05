ROCK HALL: Nominees Announced for 2018

The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees have been announced.
The contenders list includes:
- Bon Jovi
- Kate Bush
- The Cars
- Depeche Mode
- Dire Straits
- EURYTHMICS
- J. Geils Band
- Judas Priest
- LL Cool J
- The MC5
- The Meters
- Moody Blues
- Radiohead
- Rage Against the Machine
- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
- Nina Simone
- Sister Rosetta Tharpe
- Link Wray
- The Zombies
To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will again offer fans the opportunity to officially participate in the induction selection process.
Fans will be able to cast their vote for the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees at rockhall.com. Voting begins on Oct. 5 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 5, 2017.
