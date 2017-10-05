NeNe Leakes Fires Not So Subliminal Shots At Kim Zolciak

NeNe Leakes Fires Not So Subliminal Shots At Kim Zolciak

Posted 6 hours ago
We’re starting to lose count of how many times they make up and break up.

 

Season 10 hasn’t started yet, but the drama never ends for the ladies of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak have recently awoken their on-again, off-again, on-again, off-again beef, according to a recent Instagram post by Leakes. The two have returned to their respective thrones on the recent season of ‘RHOA.’

On the way back from taping the annual girls trip in Barcelona, Leakes posted a shots fired post at her co-star.

Allegedly, word got back to Leakes that Zolciak had some choice words for her and clapped back on Instagram. “On the way back to the A, I fell asleep thinking about how imm live in my ROACH infested brand new home,” Leakes wrote.

Then came the barrage of hashtags pointed at Zolciak, including #pottymouthtrashychildren #learnedbehavior, which called up the recent back and forth between Zolciak’s daughter Brielleand cast mate Kenya Moore.

Sigh.

Over on Kim’s side, she seems to be unbothered and is posting photos of her children and friends. Season 10 has definitely begun.

