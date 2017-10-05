News
Home > News

Jay Z Is Lending Out His 40/40 Club For Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts

Free D’Usse included

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

The Meadows Day 1

Source: @PhotosByBeanz / @PhotosByBeanz


After getting Tidal into the relief game by orchestrating the donation of 200,000 pounds worth of supplies to the island, Jay Z has stepped forth once again to lend his famed New York City 40/40 club for more Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

According to TMZ, Hov is aligning himself with Puerto Rican Family Institute and Big & Little Skills Academy to facilitate Disaster Relief For Puerto Rico, a fundraiser for Hurricane Maria relief efforts. He’s letting the group have their event at the 40/40 Club on Wednesday, Oct. 11 completely free of charge. The spot will also be serving up his D’Usse cognac brand for free for the first hour of the event for anyone who donates money or items to the fundraiser. The event organizers request that attendees bring flashlights, school supplies, solar lamps and batteries.

As aforementioned,  Jay has also used Tidal to team up with Fat Joe to send supplies to Puerto Rico. Speaking with CNN earlier this week, Joe revealed “We set out a goal with JAY-Z and Tidal to fill up one plane with 200,000 pounds, and actually we filled up five planes, and we gotta fill up another five more,” he explained. “We’re at 2 million pounds that the city of New York has collected.”

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 8 hours ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 days ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 3 days ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 1 week ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 1 week ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos