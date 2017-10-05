News
Home > News

Netflix’s Prices Are Going Up In November

Is all their new content worth the price bump?

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

US Online Streaming Giant Netflix : Illustration

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty


The bad news is Netflix is raising prices of it’s premier package by two dollars starting next month.

The good news, those extra fees will help support almost $7 billion worth of content in 2018.

Mashable reports:

The streaming video service will be raising prices on its middle and top tier plans in the U.S. starting in November. Subscribers who currently pay for the standard $9.99 service will be charged $10.99. The price of the premium tier will rise from $11.99 to $13.99. 

Good news for people on the basic $7.99 plan—that price is staying put, for now. 

The U.S.-only price hikes will begin to go into effect in November, varying depending on individuals’ billing cycles. Starting on Oct. 19, subscribers will be notified and given at least 30 days notice about the increase.  

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 8 hours ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 days ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 3 days ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 1 week ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 1 week ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos