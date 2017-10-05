Music
Home > Music

Gucci Mane is a New York Times Best Seller!

"I can be more than just a rapper" -- Gucci

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment
Gucci Mane Signs Copies Of His New Book 'The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane'

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

 

Most people wouldn’t think of Gucci Mane as a author but he is…. and now he can add accomplished writer to his resume.  His autobiography is now  a New York Times Best Seller!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Gucci has been having the best come up since getting out of jail.  He came out in better physical shape, got engaged, got a reality show, made new music, published his autobiography and now its a NY Times best seller!  And to think this book came along because he had “time on his hands” while in jail.

Find out more about how writing his first book came together and about his next move here:


Catch his new reality show The Mane Event premiering on October 17 premier on BET.



Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

10 photos Launch gallery

Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

Continue reading Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

Since Gucci's release from jail, the couple has been spotted happy, healthy and ready to take on the next chapter of life.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 8 hours ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 days ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 3 days ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 1 week ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 1 week ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos