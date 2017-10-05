Music
Columbus Singer Trent Crews Casted on Love and Hip Hop New York

He quit his job at Radio One to pursue a music career in New York, now he's gonna be on Love and Hip Hop NY!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Trent Crews

Source: Deon Jackson / Deon Jackson


 

Trent Crews got his start working in the entertainment industry at Urban One, then Radio One, in Columbus Ohio but soon realized that he needed to leave his hometown to chase the dream of being an artist.   So Trent packed it up and moved to New York to pursue his music career in 2009.

His unpaved path into the music industry was trying; he was penniless, held at gun point, robbed, homeless, and turned down from nearly every major record label. Trent was built to fight – over the course of eight years he used his downfalls to rise above by self producing 14 music videos and 3 EP’s. Currently, Trent has a newly released mix tape titled “White Girls”,  a new album under production, and a supporting role in an upcoming season of Love and Hip Hop New York. Even with a debilitating speech impediment, Crews is unstoppable.


 

Check out more of Trent’s music online here and catch the premiere October 30th at 8/7c on VH1 where Trent’s new single “Bad Reputation” will debut on air !


Follow him on Instagram here at @TrentCrews

Or Follow him on Facebook here

Photos