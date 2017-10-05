Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female Sports Reporter

This isn't the first time that sexism and sports went hand-in-hand.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 3 hours ago
Within the last few years Cam Newton has been quite the controversial figure in the world of sports, a trend that has continued with his latest remarks. During a press conference after a recent game, the Carolina Panthers quarterback aimed very sexist remarks at a female sports reporter that now have him under fire.

Cam Newton responded to Charlotte Observer sports reporter Jourdan Rodrigue with dismissive and sexist remarks when she asked him a question about routes. The video of the exchange made the rounds on social media and Newton easily found himself in the middle of a sexism and misogyny firestorm. According to the L.A. Times, Newton has “expressed regret,” but Rodrigue said that Newton has not given her an apology at all and that his comments were “much worse” in the locker room. Meanwhile, an NFL spokesman has weighed in on the controversy as well.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday night in a statement that Newton’s comments “are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league.” Drummond said the Panthers “strive as a department to make the environment for media comfortable for everyone covering the team.”

Meanwhile, Rodrigue released a statement through the Observer via email saying that Newton did not apologize when they spoke after the news conference. She said she “was dismayed by his response, which not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs. I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments.”

You can check out the VIDEO of Newton’s controversial remarks to Rodrigue’s question BELOW:

 

Photos