The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Got A Job With UPS But Doesn’t Want To Deliver Packages [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment


Black Tony called Rickey Smiley to tell him that he won’t be coming to work because he’s got a new job. He says he got the hook up from a friend delivering packages in a big UPS truck. But he couldn’t figure out how to get to the addresses, so he isn’t exactly delivering them in a timely manner. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Got A Surprise After Some Foot Action During A Hook Up [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Shares A List Of Demands And The Real Reason He’s Not Coming To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Black Tony Advises A Woman To Start A Sex Hotline [EXCLUSIVE]

Before The Millions: Celebrity Day Jobs

13 photos Launch gallery

Before The Millions: Celebrity Day Jobs

Continue reading Black Tony Got A Job With UPS But Doesn’t Want To Deliver Packages [EXCLUSIVE]

Before The Millions: Celebrity Day Jobs

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 3 hours ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 19 hours ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 days ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 3 days ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 1 week ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 1 week ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos