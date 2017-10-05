Black Tony Got A Job With UPS But Doesn’t Want To Deliver Packages [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called Rickey Smiley to tell him that he won’t be coming to work because he’s got a new job. He says he got the hook up from a friend delivering packages in a big UPS truck. But he couldn’t figure out how to get to the addresses, so he isn’t exactly delivering them in a timely manner. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Got A Surprise After Some Foot Action During A Hook Up [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Shares A List Of Demands And The Real Reason He’s Not Coming To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Advises A Woman To Start A Sex Hotline [EXCLUSIVE]