Ya might have heard how allegedly Booby was seeking full custody of his and Keyshia’s son PLUS spousal support!

Well Booby recently posted what’s really up:

Daniel Gibson Aka 'Booby' had to get a couple things off of his chest today! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 4, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Catch The Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: