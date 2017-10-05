Music
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’

The red-bottom creator wouldn't mind meeting Cardi.

Nia Noelle

Posted 16 hours ago
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


Getting a shout out from Cardi B. brings Christian Louboutin back to his roots.

The legendary shoe designer, who created the red-bottomed trademark that shoe lovers covet, doesn’t know much about rap.

When speaking with the New York Times about Cardi B’s recent success with Bodak Yellow, he had to admit that he doesn’t know much about her other than her distinctive hairstyles.

Although he’s “not a big rap person,” he has heard of Cardi’s hit single, where she raps, “These expensive, these is red bottoms/ These is bloody shoes/ Hit the store, I can get ’em both/ I don’t wanna choose.”

Fashionistas might have assumed that Christian wouldn’t have liked the mention, but they would be wrong! He built a name off of performers like Cardi, who started out as a stripper. “In a way, it comes back to some of my origins,” he said. “The first shoes I ever designed were for showgirls, people on stage. Showgirls have a kind of attitude—they’re driving forces.”

And, if he ever had a chance to meet Cardi, Christian said he would be open to it, musing, “Why not?”

