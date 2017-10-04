The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Could George Foreman Still Kick Butt In A Boxing Match? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted October 4, 2017
Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman is apparently ready to get back in the ring- with a specific appointed he has challenged to battle. Foreman challenged action movie star Steven Seagal to a 10-round fight in Vegas, insisting that there’s no anger involved.

But according to Rock-T, rumors are also circulating that it has to do with the whole take-a-knee controversy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos