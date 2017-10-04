Has Nicki Minaj Fallen Off? Safaree Says Yes [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Safaree was a guest on Joe Budden & DJ Akademik‘s “Everyday Struggle,” and they asked him if he thought Nicki Minaj has fallen off. Now, Nicki hasn’t had a song in the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart since her 2016 song with Ariana Grande, “Side To Side,” so it is a valid question. And now that Cardi B‘s success has taken off, there is another current female MC competing at Nicki’s level.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Safaree also used to write with Nicki Minaj, so he’s got a little more insight into Nicki and her creative process than just an old hip-hop head. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: How Remy Ma Used Summer Jam To Take Shots At Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Gary With Da Tea Is Not Amused By Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: DeRay Davis On T.I.’s Shots At Safaree On “Hip-Hop Squares” Set [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: How Safaree Shed Light On His & Nicki Minaj’s Relationship [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]