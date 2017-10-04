The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Has Nicki Minaj Fallen Off? Safaree Says Yes [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
Safaree was a guest on Joe Budden & DJ Akademik‘s “Everyday Struggle,” and they asked him if he thought Nicki Minaj has fallen off. Now, Nicki hasn’t had a song in the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart since her 2016 song with Ariana Grande, “Side To Side,” so it is a valid question. And now that Cardi B‘s success has taken off, there is another current female MC competing at Nicki’s level.

Safaree also used to write with Nicki Minaj, so he’s got a little more insight into Nicki and her creative process than just an old hip-hop head. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos