Why Keyshia Cole’s Ex-Husband Filing For Spousal Support Is Disrespectful [EXCLUSIVE]

Keyshia Cole‘s estranged husband and baby daddy Booby Gibson has allegedly filed for full custody and spousal support! Fans are shocked and dragging him on social media after news of such a disrespectful legal move has surfaced. Keyshia allowed Booby to stay in her house even after their breakup in order to co-parent, and to help Booby keep himself afloat during tough financial times.
So now, for him to turn around and pull something like this? It doesn’t make any sense! Click on the audio player to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)
14 photos Launch gallery
1. A fresh-faced Keyshia hit the scene in 2003.
Source:Getty
1 of 14
2. Hey, young girl.
Source:Getty
2 of 14
3. In her early music days, Keyshia worked heavily with an up and coming Kanye West.
Source:Getty
3 of 14
4. Young Keyshia Cole rocked red hair back in ’05.
Source:Getty
4 of 14
5. She stayed true to her ‘around the way girl’ persona.
Source:Getty
5 of 14
6. Upgrade!
Source:Getty
6 of 14
7. Glam girl back when she was BFFs with Paris Hilton.
Source:Getty
7 of 14
8. Grammy goddess in all black.
Source:Getty
8 of 14
9. In 2007, Keyshia promoted her sophomore album on TRL.
Source:Getty
9 of 14
10. The songstress shined in yellow back in 2009.
Source:Getty
10 of 14
11. Cutie on the carpet in 2014.
Source:Getty
11 of 14
12. Grown Up Keyshia.
Source:Getty
12 of 14
13. She can still mix hood & chic.
Source:Getty
13 of 14
14. Now she’s building a brand.
Source:Getty
14 of 14