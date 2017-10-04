Black Tony Got A Surprise After Some Foot Action During A Hook Up [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley from beside his latest hook up. He says the woman is extra fine, and things got really freaky the night before. So freaky, in fact, that he didn’t think twice when she stuck her foot in his mouth. Well, the next morning, Black Tony finds himself struggling with an unforeseen after effect of that activity. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Shares A List Of Demands And The Real Reason He’s Not Coming To Work [EXCLUSIVE

RELATED: Black Tony Advises A Woman To Start A Sex Hotline [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Did His Own #ForThePChallenge [EXCLUSIVE]